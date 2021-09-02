Dundee Corporation Makes Further Progress on Divestiture of Non-Core Assets and Announces Proposed Sale of Blue Goose Subsidiary Lambert Creek Organic Meats Ltd. and Certain Assets for $8 Million

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the “Corporation” or “Dundee”) is pleased to announce that its approximately 88%-owned subsidiary, Blue Goose Capital Corp. (“BGCC”), and The Blue Goose Cattle Company Ltd. (“BG Cattle”), which is wholly-owned by BGCC, have entered into a share and asset purchase agreement with an arm’s length third party pursuant to which BGCC will sell all of the shares of Lambert Creek Organic Meats Ltd. (“LCOM”), and BG Cattle will sell certain assets (the “BG cattle Non-Core Assets”), to such third party for aggregate proceeds of $8 million (the “Transaction”). Of the $8 million aggregate purchase price, $2 million is to be paid in cash on closing and the remainder on or before October 31, 2021 pursuant to a secured promissory note issued by the purchaser to BGCC and BG Cattle, which bears interest at 6% per annum and will increase to 14% per annum if the note is not repaid by November 30, 2021. The cash proceeds paid at closing will be used to repay existing bank indebtedness of BGCC and the proceeds from the promissory note are expected to be used to repay indebtedness owing to the Corporation. The Transaction is scheduled to close on or about September 3, 2021.

Jonathan Goodman, President and CEO of Dundee Corporation, commented: “The proposed sale of LCOM and the BG Cattle Non-Core Assets, combined with the proposed $68 million sale of Blue Goose Capital Corp. announced on August 30, 2021, represents the divestiture of all of BG Cattle’s ranches. We are pleased to be further advancing our strategy of the divestiture of non-core assets and will look to continue the rationalization of our legacy portfolio.”