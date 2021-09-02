checkAd

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 13:30  |  13   |   |   

DEVON, Pa., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba, will participate in a fireside chat during the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021.

Investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting with the Company’s management during the conference should contact the H.C. Wainwright conference coordinator. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET under the Events & Webcasts tab of the Investors section of the Zynerba website at www.zynerba.com. An archived replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event for 60 days.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. These and other risks are described in the Company’s periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact
Peter Vozzo
Westwicke/ICR
Office: 443-213-0505
Cell: 443-377-4767
peter.vozzo@westwicke.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference DEVON, Pa., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE: Macarthur engages VECKTA to provide hi-tech approach to delivery of sustainable power solution for ...
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Exela Technologies Announces Completion of $150 million At-the-Market Offering
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...