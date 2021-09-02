checkAd

Mindset to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held virtually on September 13-15, 2021. Mr. Lanthier’s corporate presentation will be available on-demand starting Monday, September 13th at 7:00am ET.

  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit to be held virtually on September 20-23, 2021. Mr. Lanthier will present on Tuesday, September 21st at 2:05pm ET. To attend, please click here.

  • Maxim’s Advances in Mental Health Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 9:00am – 3:00pm ET. Mr. Lanthier will participate in the Next-Gen NCEs panel as part of the Disruptors in the Mental Health Space virtual panel series.

“The pace of advancements in Mindset’s new drug programs has accelerated and we would like to thank the conference organizers for giving us the opportunity to update the investment community on our substantial scientific progress,” said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mindset management, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or send an email to H.C. Wainwright at lk@hcwco.com, Oppenheimer at opcoconferences@opco.com, Maxim at jthompson@maximgrp.com, or KCSA Strategic Communications at Mindset@kcsa.com.

About Mindset Pharma Inc.
Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin as well as its own proprietary compounds.

For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Allison Soss/Tim Regan
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: MindSet@kcsa.com
Phone: 212-896-1267/ 347-487-6788

Company Contact:
James Lanthier, CEO
Email: jlanthier@mindsetpharma.com

Jason Atkinson, VP, Corporate Development
Email: jatkinson@mindsetpharma.com
Phone: 416-479-4094

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended June 30, 2020 dated March 5, 2021. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.





