Medigus Polyrizon Submits a Patent Application for Prevention of Pathogens such as Coronavirus and Allergens from Affecting Nasal Tissue

In recent pre- clinical studies, Polyrizon products showed strong potential by preventing coronavirus and Influenza Virus H1N1 from interacting with epithelial host cells and by inhibiting cells' death.

OMER, Israel, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, today announced that Polyrizon Ltd., a privately held company which Medigus owns 35.86% of its share capital, has submitted an additional patent application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its innovative technology.

The invention generally pertains to the field of hydrogels that are capable to capture and contain biological assaults intrusion through the upper airways and eye cavities. Furthermore, the invention details a novel modality for a delivery system for drugs through the nasal mucosa that could get more drug into the body, and resides longer in the nasal cavity.

Recent pre-clinical data by Polyrizon, showed that its product candidate has the potential to reduce the risk of an infection with human coronavirus and may also prevent COVID-19 as well as Influenza Virus H1N1 and may potentially also treat additional Cold viruses.

Polyrizon’s product candidate protects the nasal cavity and the respiratory tract, prevents the virus from colonizing in the upper respiratory, potentially decreases the viral load and facilitates the immune system to control the virus more effectively.

This pre-clinical data highlights the Capture and Contain (C&C) impact of Polyrizon’s product line that can be extended against Coronavirus, Influenza and Cold viruses and a variety of different respiratory viruses.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technologies company that is focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce, and electric vehicle markets. Medigus' affiliations in the medical solutions arena consist of ownership in ScoutCam (OTCQB: SCTC), Inc, and Polyzion, LTD. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd. (TASE:GIX), Jeff's Brands and Eventer Technologies, Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics, Ltd. and Revolz are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/investor-relations.

