Bath & Body Works, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (“Bath & Body Works” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that it has accepted $450.1 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes (as defined below) for early settlement in its previously announced tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase for cash its outstanding (i) 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), (ii) 9.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and (iii) 6.694% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes and the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”) up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes of $500.0 million (the “Maximum Aggregate Amount”). The Tender Offers are subject to the Sub-Cap (as defined below), the order of priority and proration provisions set forth in the Offer to Purchase described below.



The Tender Offers provide for early settlement of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 1, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”). The Company intends to make payment for such Notes accepted for purchase on September 3, 2021.