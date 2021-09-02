checkAd

Bath & Body Works, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (“Bath & Body Works” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that it has accepted $450.1 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes (as defined below) for early settlement in its previously announced tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase for cash its outstanding (i) 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), (ii) 9.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and (iii) 6.694% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes and the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”) up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes of $500.0 million (the “Maximum Aggregate Amount”). The Tender Offers are subject to the Sub-Cap (as defined below), the order of priority and proration provisions set forth in the Offer to Purchase described below.

The Tender Offers provide for early settlement of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 1, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”). The Company intends to make payment for such Notes accepted for purchase on September 3, 2021.

According to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the depositary and information agent for the Tender Offers, as of the Early Tender Time, tenders had been received from holders of Notes in the amounts listed in the table below. In accordance with the terms of the Offer To Purchase dated August 19, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”) that was sent to holders of the Notes, we have accepted for purchase Notes in the amounts listed in the table below:

Title of Notes CUSIP/ISIN Number(1) Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Tendered 		Aggregate
Principal Amount
Accepted for
Purchase 		Aggregate
Principal Amount
Remaining
Outstanding 		Proration Factor(2)
5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 501797AJ3 / US501797AJ37 $270,129,000 $270,129,000 $49,556,000 100.0 %
             
9.375% Senior Notes due 2025 144A:
