Midland Intersects New Cu-Au-Mo-Ag Zones on Its Mythril Project

MONTREAL, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce that new mineralized zones were intersected near surface in drill hole on its Mythril Cu-Mo-Au-Ag project, wholly owned by Midland and located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. Midland discovered Mythril by prospecting in late 2018 and concluded a strategic investment with BHP Canada Inc. (“BHP”) in the spring of 2019 totalling $5.85 million for copper exploration in Quebec.

The latest drilling campaign completed at the end of June consisted in seven (7) drill holes totalling 1,647 metres. This program was mainly designed to test new geological targets identified through 3D modelling. The model outlined several untested areas characterized by chargeability highs from the induced polarization (IP) survey, located near the contact with conglomerates.

Drill hole MYT-21-38, collared on line 5+00E, tested a lateral gap of approximately 300 metres between drill holes MYT-19-01 and MYT-19-03. Drill hole MYT-21-38 intersected a mineralized zone from 56.50 to 85.00 metres grading 0.59% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 1.87 g/t Ag and 0.025% Mo (0.74% CuEq*) over 28.50 metres including 1.02% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 2.62 g/t Ag and 0.048% Mo (1.29% CuEq*) over 10.50 metres from 56.50 to 67.00 metres. This interval includes two high-grade zones that returned values of 8.73% Cu, 1.29 g/t Au, 22.4 g/t Ag and 0.87% Mo (13.2% CuEq*) over 0.50 metre from 57.80 to 58.30 metres, as well as 3.50% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 6.17 g/t Ag and 0.04% Mo (3.77% CuEq*) over 1.20 metres from 59.80 to 61.00 metres. This zone is also included within a larger interval grading 0.25% CuEq* over 104.6 metres from 18.0 to 122.6 metres.

Drill hole MYT-21-39, collared on line 6+00E, intersected a Cu-Au zone grading 1.34% Cu, 3.14 g/t Au, 10.14 g/t Ag and 0.005% Mo ( 3.55% CuEq*) over 3.10 metres between 227.60 and 230.70 metres including 2.32% Cu, 13.75 g/t Au, 40.3 g/t Ag and 0.002% Mo (11.90% CuEq*) over 0.70 metre, from 230.00 to 230.70 metres. This interval is included within a large interval that yielded 0.25% CuEq* over 59.70 metres between 171.00 and 230.70 metres.

Drill hole MYT-21-40, collared on line 8+00E, intersected a zone grading 0.63% CuEq* over 5.0 metres from 21.00 to 26.00 metres, while a second zone returned 0.53% CuEq* over 3.75 metres from 96.75 to 100.50 metres. From 146.50 to 152.00 metres, another mineralized interval graded 0.25% CuEq* over 5.50 metres. In addition, a gold-bearing interval was also intersected in the same drill hole, grading 5.95 g/t Au over 1.50 metres from 192.00 to 193.50 metres.

Drill hole MYT-21-41 (line 10+50E) intersected an interval grading 0.40% CuEq* over 5.0 metres from 72.00 to 77.00 metres, including a zone at 1.82% CuEq* over 0.75 metre from 72.00 to 72.75 metres.

The Mythril copper-molybdenum-gold-silver (Cu-Mo-Au-Ag) zone comprises a series of mineralized subcropping boulder fields and Cu-Mo-Au-Ag showings occurring over a strike length of more than 3 kilometres. Located about 7 kilometres south of the Trans-Taiga road and hosted in Archean rocks of the Superior Province, the first nine-day prospecting campaign conducted in 2018 led to the discovery of 11 new surface Cu-Mo-Au-Ag showings and 2 molybdenite occurrences, which namely yielded values of 2.74% Cu, 0.44 g/t Au, 0.06% Mo and 24.3 g/t Ag over 2.7 metres in channel samples on the Celeborn showing. Fifty-seven (57) grab samples from mineralized outcrops distributed over a lateral extent of 2 kilometres yielded average values of 2.03% Cu, 0.48 g/t Au, 0.18% Mo and 18.3 g/t Ag. Overall, one hundred sixteen (116) mineralized boulders were found, yielding an average of 1.92% Cu, 0.87 g/t Au, 0.11% Mo and 20.7 g/t Ag.

The Midland’s team is currently back in the field and is starting a prospecting program on the Mythril project and also on new regional targets.

Table 1: Summary of best results on Mythril (2021 drilling campaign)

Drill hole From To Width (m) Cu% Au g/t Ag g/t Mo % CuEq*
MYT-21-37 144.00 172.50 28.50 0.07 0.02 0.50 0.001 0.10
including 147.00 148.00 1.00 0.35 0.57 3.10 0.000 0.76
and 166.50 169.50 3.00 0.20 0.04 1.56 0.003 0.25
                 
  202.00 236.50 34.50 0.10 0.01 0.51 0.001 0.12
including 218.90 233.00 14.10 0.16 0.02 0.78 0.001 0.18
                 
MYT-21-38 18.00 122.60 104.60 0.20 0.02 0.73 0.008 0.25
including 56.50 85.00 28.50 0.59 0.05 1.86 0.020 0.74
including 56.50 67.00 10.50 1.02 0.09 2.62 0.048 1.29
including 57.80 58.30 0.50 8.73 1.29 22.40 0.868 13.19
and 59.80 61.00 1.20 3.50 0.11 6.17 0.037 3.77
including 75.00 78.50 3.50 1.20 0.10 4.77 0.011 1.34
including 111.00 111.50 0.50 1.64 0.16 6.77 0.005 1.81
                 
MYT-21-39 171.00 297.00 126.00 0.10 0.08 0.63 0.003 0.17
including 171.00 230.70 59.70 0.13 0.17 0.86 0.001 0.25
including 206.10 209.70 3.60 0.48 0.02 0.86 0.002 0.51
including 209.00 209.70 0.70 1.23 0.06 2.11 0.009 1.32
including 227.60 230.70 3.10 1.34 3.14 10.14 0.005 3.55
including 230.00 230.70 0.70 2.32 13.75 40.30 0.002 11.90
                 
MYT-21-40 21.00 26.00 5.00 0.50 0.06 3.24 0.017 0.63
including 22.25 23.00 0.75 1.71 0.13 7.45 0.045 2.03
                 
  96.75 100.50 3.75 0.45 0.07 3.46 0.001 0.53
including 98.00 98.75 0.75 1.54 0.29 13.55 0.002 1.85
                 
  146.50 152.00 5.50 0.22 0.02 1.37 0.003 0.25
                 
  192.00 193.50 1.50 0.01 5.95 0.06 0.000 4.01
                 
MYT-21-41 27.75 29.25 1.50 0.62 0.05 4.26 0.002 0.69
                 
  72.00 77.00 5.00 0.36 0.02 2.21 0.004 0.40
including 72.00 72.75 0.75 1.60 0.06 9.43 0.028 1.82
                 
  89.25 90.00 0.75 1.89 0.03 6.93 0.009 2.00
                 
  126.30 128.80 2.50 0.21 0.02 1.01 0.003 0.24
                 
  146.20 146.70 0.50 1.28 0.13 10.70 0.070 1.72
                 
MYT-21-42 29.00 30.75 1.75 1.49 0.09 8.93 0.019 1.70
including 29.00 30.00 1.00 2.03 0.14 11.90 0.022 2.31
                 
  39.00 40.75 1.75 0.20 0.03 2.48 0.002 0.25
                 
  132.00 133.00 1.00 0.29 0.03 1.14 0.013 0.38
                 
  158.90 160.00 1.10 0.28 0.06 1.10 0.011 0.37
                 
  172.00 172.75 0.75 0.37 0.06 1.04 0.001 0.41
                 
MYT-21-43 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.13 0.77 8.11 0.001 0.72
                 
  213.00 214.50 1.50 0.01 0.13 0.40 0.000 0.09
                 
  235.00 236.50 1.50 0.02 0.11 0.22 0.001 0.10

*Metal prices used to calculate CuEq values are: $1,285/oz Au, $2.77/lb Cu, $15/oz Ag, $10.90/lb Mo. Metal recovery is assumed to be 100%.

**Note that the true thickness of mineralized intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available.

Quality control

Exploration program design and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks with every 20 samples. Rock samples on the project are assayed for gold by standard 30-gram fire-assaying with inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES; Au-ICP21) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP–AES method (ME-ICP61), also at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples that exceed 1% copper, zinc, molybdenum or nickel are reanalyzed by four-acid ICP-AES optimized for high grades.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Metals Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, SOQUEM INC., Osisko Development Corp., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was reviewed and approved by Mario Masson. P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, who also approved the technical content of this press release.

For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 450 420-5977
Fax: 450 420-5978
Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.midlandexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a248e8ea-569a-46c9 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7900d6be-5e1b-48c1 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a15f78c6-4dd6-4289 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39eae3b2-f2df-4f5d ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/752f9eae-6ecd-4fd9 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/422b3a43-2654-436e ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ec35b28-ab8a-4b31 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b304a5c-d465-4589 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fefd0e8a-d950-4a08 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/581c0fb3-a19e-42a1 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a678607-7c1f-418c ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e936ae37-6b76-4e2f ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4db0601-992e-4835 ...





