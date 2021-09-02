Mydecine to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in September 2021

DENVER, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders and addiction, today announced that Josh Bartch, CEO of Mydecine, will participate in three upcoming conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held virtually on September 13-15, 2021. Mr. Bartch’s corporate presentation will be available on-demand starting Monday, September 13th at 7:00 a.m. ET.

at 1:15 p.m. ET. Maxim’s Advances in Mental Health Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Mr. Bartch will participate in the Addiction, Delivery/Manufacturing/Technology and Next-Gen NCEs panels as part of the “Disruptors in the Mental Health Space” virtual panel series.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mydecine management, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or send an email to H.C. Wainwright at lk@hcwco.com , Oppenheimer at opcoconferences@opco.com, Maxim at jthompson@maximgrp.com , or KCSA Strategic Communications at MYCO@kcsa.com .

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders and addiction. Mydecine Innovations Group was founded in 2019 on the guiding principle that there is a significant unmet need and lack of Innovations in the mental health and therapeutic treatment environments. Mydecine Innovations Group is dedicated to efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. Mydecine Innovations Group's business model combines clinical trials and data outcome, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy underpinned by other novel molecules with differentiated therapeutic potential. By collaborating with some of the world’s foremost authorities connected by best practices, Mydecine Innovations Group aims to responsibly fast-track the development of new medicines across its platforms, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately change the way we view mental health disorders. Mydecine Innovations Group's vision is to bridge the current gap between what the mental healthcare system currently provides with the needs of the patients. Mydecine Innovations Group is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA with international offices in Leiden, Netherlands.