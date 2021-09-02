checkAd

Enovix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences in September:

Colliers Securities 2021 Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021

Cowen’s 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference
Date: Friday, September 10, 2021
Presentation: 2:00 PM ET (fireside chat format)
Webcast link: Available here.

A live webcast of the Cowen fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Investors sections of the Enovix website at https://ir.enovix.com and selecting Events under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Charles Anderson
Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729
Email: canderson@enovix.com

Or

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Phone: (323) 240-5796
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Kristin Atkins
Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934
Email: katkins@enovix.com

Or

Matt Stewart
Method Communications
Phone: +1 (415) 867-0999
Email: matt@methodcommunications.com





