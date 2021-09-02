checkAd

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Scott Jonathan Dwyer (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: Grant of shares as part of remuneration package
date: 02.09.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Outside a Trading Venue
currency: Euro


price volume
0 8012

total volume: 8012
total price: 0
average price: 0


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/5009646
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - personal data: responsible party: name: …

