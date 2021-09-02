DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Study results/Study ​​​​​​​New study in the BMC Cancer journal shows that Epi proColon(R) is an effective method to increase CRC screening rates in medically underserved populations 02.09.2021 / 13:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The availability of blood based mSEPT9 tests, such as Epi proColon(R), increased the rate of testing to 93.5%, from 12.6% with fecal immunochemical testing (FIT) in prior years

Epi proColon currently is the only blood-based FDA-approved colorectal cancer (CRC) screening test

CRC is the second leading cause of cancer mortality in the U.S., but can be reduced through regular screening

Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), September 2, 2021 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") announces that a study recently published in BMC Cancer shows that blood tests, such as Epi proColon(R), can significantly increase the CRC screening rates in medically underserved populations (MUP) unwilling or unable to complete FIT or colonoscopy. For eligible participants, the rate of testing increased from 12.6% completing a FIT test the previous year to 93.5% with the blood test.

Greg Hamilton, CEO of Epigenomics AG, commented: "CRC still is the second leading cause of cancer mortality in the U.S., despite the ability to reduce it through screening. Adherence to regular screening is key to earlier CRC detection thus reducing incidence and mortality. The findings now being published are in line with a series of previously published results that blood tests can make an important contribution to reducing the number of CRC related deaths, especially in medically underserved populations which are the most vulnerable."