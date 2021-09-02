checkAd

Adagene to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies, today announced that Adagene’s Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Peter Luo, Ph.D., will participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference to be held virtually September 9-15, 2021.

Details on the presentation and Q&A can be found below:

Date: Friday, September 10, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.adagene.com. A webcast replay will be available for at least 30 days.

About Adagene
Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address unmet patient needs. Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody, SAFEbody, and POWERbody technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. Adagene has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com.

Internal Contact:
Ami Knoefler
Adagene
650-739-9952
ir@adagene.com

External Contact:
Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors
646-889-1200
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

 





