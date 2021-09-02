checkAd

As Students Head Back to Campus, BNED Sees Explosive Demand for BNC First Day Complete, its Equitable Access Course Material Delivery Model

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021   

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced the rapid expansion of its innovative course material delivery model BNC First Day Complete with a significant increase in the number of campuses across the country using the program. In the 2021 fall term, First Day Complete will be offered through 65 campus bookstores up from just 12 campus bookstores in the fall of 2020, representing over 300,000 in total undergraduate enrollment, up from 43,000 students last fall - a 7x year-over-year increase. With this increase, the program will now be available across a broad spectrum of schools from small private colleges to large public universities and multi-campus community college systems.

“We are seeing tremendous demand for our First Day Complete equitable access program as schools have demonstrated the positive impact the solution has on improving student outcomes and reducing stress at the beginning of each academic term,” said Jonathan Shar, Executive Vice President, Retail and President of Barnes & Noble College. “First Day Complete eliminates barriers to course material access, allowing students to engage with the course content from day one and achieve greater academic success. Equally important, the program also supports our school partners’ mission of improving student academic achievement, persistence and retention.”

Disrupting the Traditional Course Material Delivery Model

First Day Complete is disrupting the traditional course material delivery model in collaboration with leading institutions from across the country. By delivering all course materials via one unified service, the program ensures students have access to all their learning materials across all of their courses before the first day of class, allowing them to engage with course content from day one to support their academic success.

Course material costs are bundled into tuition or applied as a course charge for one flat-rate each semester and through a concierge-style service, students can pick up all their physical materials either at the bookstore or have them shipped, while digital materials are accessible through an institution’s learning management system (LMS).

The program offers full academic freedom for faculty, allowing them to select the best course materials for the term from BNED’s expansive relationship with more than 6,000 publishers, creating a one-stop, simplified experience.

