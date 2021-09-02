Duos Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT), a provider of vision based analytical technology solutions, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, …

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT), a provider of vision based analytical technology solutions, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021. Duos management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 9th at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time (2:30 p.m. Eastern time), with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.