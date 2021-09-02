checkAd

Vior and SOQUEM Sign LOI to Exchange Quebec Mineral Properties, Allowing Vior to Consolidate Another Promising Gold Exploration Project

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with SOQUEM Inc. ("SOQUEM"), a subsidiary of Investissement Québec. The LOI consists of an exchange of mining interests, whereby, Vior will transfer its 42.3% interest in the Domergue properties (SOQUEM 57.7% - Vior 42.3%) in exchange for SOQUEM's transferred interest in its Verneuil properties (100% - SOQUEM). There will be no cash or share payment exchange considerations, however, SOQUEM and Vior have agreed to grant to each other a 0.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on their respective assets, of which, each 0.5% NSR granted may be repurchased for the sum of a $250,000 cash payment. A definitive agreement for this arrangement is expected to be executed on or before September 30, 2021.

This transaction will allow each party to better consolidate their respective project holdings and to further advance their individual corporate objectives. SOQUEM will benefit by a 100% ownership interest in the Domergue property located in the continuity of their Base Metal SMV potential Clairy project (jointly owned with Niobay Metals Inc.). Vior's new 100% undivided interest in the Verneuil property, will add 32 claims (13.88 square kilometers) in direct continuity to its Morono "M" gold deposit on which a historic mineral resource has been calculated (see press release dated March 22, 2017) on its 100%-owned Mosseau property (see maps below). The combined Mosseau-Verneuil gold project will now encompass a total of 105 claims and cover an area of 50.68 square kilometers.

"Vior's focus continues to be on it's flagship Belleterre gold project, in advance of our exciting Fall 2021 drill program," stated Mark Fedosiewich, Vior's President and CEO. "This LOI agreement with SOQUEM, however, immediately provides both parties with a recognized win-win solution to strengthen and consolidate ground in areas that best suit their respective corporate objectives and interests. It will also allow each company to better focus their exploration efforts within a consolidated and larger-scale project, while looking to enhance their project's value. Vior would like to thank SOQUEM for the long-term beneficial relationship that it enjoys with the Quebec sponsored corporation in its development of Quebec's mineral wealth."

