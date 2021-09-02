checkAd

CopperBank Announces Appointment of New Leadership Team, Up to $5 Million Private Placement Financing and Creation of New Long-Term Incentive Plan

Autor: Accesswire
02.09.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank" or the "Company") (CSE:CBK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Harbidge as President and Chief Executive Officer and Russell Ball as Chair of the board of directors of CopperBank (the "Board"), effective immediately. In addition to his role as President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Harbidge will also serve as a director on the Board.

Mr. Harbidge and Mr. Ball bring to the Company a solid track record of creating value with both having been involved in senior leadership roles with mining companies for over 25 years. Mr. Gianni Kovacevic, the former Chief Executive Officer of CopperBank will remain on the Board. Said Mr. Gianni Kovacevic, "We welcome Paul and Russell to the team to guide the development of our portfolio projects. Collectively, they have a strong working relationship and their achievements and performance history is well known within the mining industry and investment community. I am further encouraged by the significant capital investment each of the gentlemen are making demonstrating our continued culture of being fully aligned with our shareholders."

In addition to the new appointments, two of the current board members, Kenneth Cunningham and Gavin Dirom are stepping down from the Board. CopperBank thanks each of these former Board members for their valuable contributions to the Company during their term on the Board.

Paul Harbidge

Paul Harbidge is a geologist with more than 25 years of experience in mining exploration and development with a proven track record discovering world class gold deposits.

Mr. Harbidge was most recently the President and Chief Executive Officer of GT Gold and led the company to a CA$456 million acquisition by Newmont Mining Corp. in May 2021 Prior to this Mr. Harbidge was the Senior Vice President of Exploration at the multinational gold mining company Goldcorp Inc. from 2016 until its acquisition by Newmont Mining Corp. in April 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Harbidge successfully led the Exploration Team at the gold miner Randgold Resources Limited, resulting in five gold discoveries including the +5Moz Gounkoto deposit in the Loulo area of Mali and the +4Moz Massawa deposit in Senegal.

