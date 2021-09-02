FinCanna Increases Investment Interest to 100% of QVI Inc., a Cannabis Co-Manufacturing Business in California
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent to increase its investment to 100% ownership of QVI Inc, doing business as the "The Galley", its flagship investee company under its existing Royalty Investment model.
QVI Business Highlights:
- The Galley: a state-of-the-art cannabis co-manufacturing & distribution facility, in Santa Rosa, CA, with 5 areas of production: a large-scale commercial kitchen for edibles, production of topical / tinctures and beauty products, a chocolate line, a candy line and beverage manufacturing
- Fully licensed 8,300 sq. ft. operating co-manufacturing cannabis facility
- Accelerating client adoption in 2021 including award winning California and out of state brands
- Strategic distribution agreement in place with Trident and Sense Distribution, which will significantly expand The Galley's retail distribution network across California and provide additional distribution revenues
QVI Investment Highlights:
- FinCanna's investment in QVI will change from earning royalty revenue from QVI equal to the greater of 20% of QVI's revenues or 70% of its net income to 100% equity ownership in QVI.
- This change in the form of investment will result in FinCanna consolidating 100% of QVI's revenues
- Positions the Company to make further accretive investments that complement its existing businesses to create further scale
- Allows cash flow generated by the operating business to be reinvested in growth of QVI and to expand FinCanna's investment portfolio
Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital. "We are very pleased to increase our investment in QVI to 100% equity ownership from the existing royalty investment. This change means that FinCanna will consolidate 100% of QVI's revenues, resulting in a very sizeable increase in FinCanna's revenues compared to earning a royalty. QVI, led by CEO and founder Annie Holman and her terrific team, also has outstanding upside as it is now hitting its stride in terms of customer acquisition and revenue growth, and it has become our flagship business with a very bright future.
