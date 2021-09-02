checkAd

Insurance and Insurtech Veteran Jim Kilduff Joins InsuraGuest as Chief Insurance Officer of InsuraGuest Technologies

Jim Kilduff
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) (the "Company") has appointed Jim Kilduff as Chief Insurance Officer.

Mr. Kilduff founded Harbor Hill Solutions in 2016, a world class insurance consulting firm, where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer and lead consultant for managing general agents (MGAs), emerging Insurtech companies, insurance program managers, insurance/reinsurance companies, and retail and wholesale insurance distributors. His firm creates new and or enhanced insurance programs in all lines of business throughout the world, with a focus on Insurtech startups and their business propositions to carriers and reinsurance companies. These processes also included navigating the insurance regulatory environments, reinsurance arena and the claim processes. He is successfully assisting MGAs to find and secure issuing insurance carrier partners: introducing distribution partners to major insurers worldwide, while advising several Insurtech companies to grow over $300 million in annualized written premiums.

In March of 2019, Mr. Kilduff joined Outdoorsy.com as their Chief Insurance Officer, where he was responsible for corporate coverages and risk financing for a global online marketplace specializing in matching owners of recreational vehicles with renters. During his engagement he negotiated a comprehensive rental insurance program and built a retail insurance agency instituting carrier partnerships with six major carriers, including Lloyd's of London. Additionally, he built new insurance products to offer to the owners and renters coming to the marketplace. In June 2021 Outdoorsy.com raised $120 million for the insurance division Mr. Kilduff helped build.

In his earlier years Mr. Kilduff worked for State National Insurance Companies, where he held the position as Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President. During his tenure, Mr. Kilduff was instrumental in building the companies Program Services division and increasing written premiums from $600 million to over $1.5 billion.

Mr. Kilduff earned his BS in Risk Management and Insurance from the University of Alabama and currently sits on the Advisory Board for several Insurtech companies.

"When I first learned about InsuraGuest back in early 2020, I immediately loved the idea of revolutionizing how hospitality and guest insurance and other digitally delivered products gives direct access to consumers using its proprietary digital platforms. The Company seamlessly delivers its Insurtech products to vacation rentals, hotels, and guests who need short term insurance for lodging and events. I wanted to be a part of InsuraGuest as they transform the digital insurance market through Insurtech solutions, so when I was offered to join as Chief Insurance Officer, I jumped at the chance," states Jim Kilduff.

