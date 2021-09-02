SheepMedical to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / SheepMedical Co., Ltd. ("SheepMedical"), a medical technology company driving the digital transformation of orthodontics and preventative care, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway …

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / SheepMedical Co., Ltd. ("SheepMedical"), a medical technology company driving the digital transformation of orthodontics and preventative care, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway …

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / SheepMedical Co., Ltd. ("SheepMedical"), a medical technology company driving the digital transformation of orthodontics and preventative care, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021. SheepMedical management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September ­8 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.