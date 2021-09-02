ATAC Provides Exploration Update at its Connaught Copper Porphyry Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC") (TSXV: ATC) is pleased to provide an update on 2021 exploration work at its wholly-owned 137.3 km2 Connaught property.

The road-accessible Connaught property is located at the head of the Sixty Mile placer camp near Dawson City, Yukon. The project demonstrates compelling copper-molybdenum ± gold porphyry potential and hosts 26 distinct silver-lead-zinc-gold-copper epithermal veins. The 2021 exploration program focused on evaluating the copper porphyry potential.