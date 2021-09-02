checkAd

ATAC Provides Exploration Update at its Connaught Copper Porphyry Property

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.09.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC") (TSXV: ATC) is pleased to provide an update on 2021 exploration work at its wholly-owned 137.3 km2 Connaught property.

The road-accessible Connaught property is located at the head of the Sixty Mile placer camp near Dawson City, Yukon. The project demonstrates compelling copper-molybdenum ± gold porphyry potential and hosts 26 distinct silver-lead-zinc-gold-copper epithermal veins. The 2021 exploration program focused on evaluating the copper porphyry potential.

2021 Connaught Exploration Highlights

  • Rock grab samples from trenches returned up to 0.69% copper within a quartz monzonite porphyry and 0.17% copper in an intrusion breccia;
  • Multiple trenches returned broad zones of highly anomalous copper within a quartz monzonite porphyry in areas where copper values are expected to be depleted due to surface leaching, including 331 ppm copper over 93 m in Trench 21-A, and 548 ppm copper over 69 m in Trench 21-B;
  • 9 out of 10 trenches revealed visual copper mineralization (malachite, azurite, tenorite, and chalcopyrite) within a 400 x 500 m area anomalous for copper- and molybdenum-in-soil; and
  • Induced Polarization (IP) and ground magnetic surveys revealed strong geophysical anomalies that are co-incident with zones of elevated copper- and molybdenum-in soil.

"We are extremely encouraged with the early exploration results from Connaught, as they strongly support the presence of a copper-molybdenum porphyry. The copper values at surface are very impressive given the extent of surface leaching in an unglaciated environment, and the soil and trenching results compare favourably with surface values at similar projects, such as the Casino deposit," stated President and CEO, Graham Downs. "Porphyry potential has long been recognized in this area, but systematic exploration for this style of deposit has never been undertaken. We look forward to receiving the remaining results so that we can begin planning a maiden drill program targeting the porphyry next season."

