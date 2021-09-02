PAION SIGNS EXCLUSIVE UK SUPPLY AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CLINIGEN

checkAd

02.09.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aachen (Germany), 02 September 2021 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG (PA8; ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard) today announces that PAION has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Clinigen for the supply and distribution of its products into the UK.

The first product within the agreement will be Byfavo(R) (remimazolam) which has been approved by the European Commission in the EU in March 2021 and by the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK in June 2021. Byfavo(R) is the first product developed by PAION approved and launched in Europe. In addition, PAION has two further products, GIAPREZA(R) (angiotensin II) and XERAVA(R) (eravacycline), in its portfolio that have also been launched recently outside the UK.

Under the terms of the agreement Clinigen will manage the supply and distribution of PAION's licensed products in the UK.

Katja Lundell, Country Manager UK of PAION UK Ltd, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Clinigen for the commercial launch of Byfavo(R), leveraging their strong regulatory, supply and distribution capabilities to ensure broad access of this important product in the UK. We look forward to working with them on this and our other products."

Sam Herbert, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Products Division, Clinigen, said: "We are pleased to be partnering with PAION for their first commercial launch in the UK and to be able to offer Byfavo(R) to healthcare providers across the UK through our lifecycle platform. We look forward to building a long and successful relationship with PAION that can help patients in the UK get access to the healthcare they need."

###

Aboutremimazolam (Byfavo(R))
Remimazolam is an ultra-short-acting intravenous benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic. In the human body, remimazolam is rapidly metabolized to an inactive metabolite by tissue esterases and is not metabolized by cytochrome-dependent hepatic pathways. Like other benzodiazepines, remimazolam can be reversed with flumazenil to rapidly terminate sedation or anesthesia if necessary. Data demonstrate that remimazolam has a rapid onset and offset of action combined with a favorable cardio-respiratory safety profile.

