Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG: Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Evotec expand strategic partnership in the field of antisense drug discovery 02.09.2021 / 14:00

In addition to the successful ongoing collaboration on a co-owned LNAplus TM ASO pipeline, Secarna and Evotec now also start to jointly work on third-party discovery, research and development programs

The two companies will leverage Secarna's industry-leading antisense oligonucleotide expertise with Evotec's unparalleled discovery and development capabilities to enable novel development projects for industry partners

Across therapeutic indications, antisense oligonucleotides are a strongly emerging modality making targets druggable, which are typically not or only poorly addressable by small molecules and monoclonal antibodies

Munich/Martinsried and Hamburg, Germany, September 02, 2021 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG ("Secarna"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of next-generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets via its LNAplus(TM) platform and Evotec SE ("Evotec") (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809), a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients, have expanded their strategic partnership in the field of ASO-based therapeutics.

The new agreement expands the ongoing successful collaboration between Secarna and Evotec. The parties are now also working on industry partners' discovery, research and development programs leveraging Secarna's industry-leading antisense oligonucleotide expertise with Evotec's unparalleled discovery and development capabilities. Using state-of-the-art bioinformatics (Oligofyer(TM)), Secarna will precisely design, screen, characterize and select ASO molecules, which specifically bind to the targeted pre-mRNA of the gene of interest. Through this process, Secarna will provide high-quality lead compounds for in-vitro and in-vivo proof-of-concept work to be performed for industry partners. Depending on the scope of the collaboration with the respective industrial partner, successful candidates may be progressed into IND-enabling studies and, ultimately, clinical development under such alliances. Terms and conditions of the collaboration were not disclosed.