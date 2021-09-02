CyberArk to Webcast Virtual Investor Event

checkAd

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced that it will webcast its presentation at the upcoming virtual conference:

Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference
Monday, September 13, 2021
9:30 a.m. EDT

The presentation will be webcast, and an archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investors.cyberark.com/).

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright 2021 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

