checkAd

REESE’S PUFFS Cereal Teams up with Singer-Songwriter Tinashe and Save The Music Foundation to Help Students Reach Their Full Potential Through the Power of Making Music

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

REESE’S PUFFS cereal is partnering with singer-songwriter Tinashe to promote its first-ever series of music boxes – the RP-FX and RP-PRO, out now. The fan-favorite cereal and Tinashe are also partnering with Save The Music Foundation, which helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. REESE’S PUFFS cereal will donate $100K to Save The Music Foundation to help make music more accessible.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005067/en/

REESE'S PUFFS RP-FX and RP-PRO boxes lets fans create their own music. (Photo: Business Wire)

REESE'S PUFFS RP-FX and RP-PRO boxes lets fans create their own music. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tinashe embodies so much of what we strive for at Save The Music, including creativity, innovation and self-expression,” said Henry Donahue, Executive Director at Save The Music Foundation. “So, we were thrilled when REESE’S PUFFS cereal came to the non-profit with this partnership – and even more excited when we saw the box! Together this partnership ensures that students from Newark to Los Angeles will have the musical instruments and technology they need to create, innovate and express themselves this coming school year.”

For her part in the collaboration, Tinashe will host ‘Taught by Tinashe’ from her YouTube channel where she’ll teach viewers about music production using the RP-FX line of boxes. The class will stream live on September 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET.

“Tinashe is a multi-faceted singer, songwriter, producer and much more – that’s why we thought she would be a perfect partner to help bring the RP-FX and RP-PRO music boxes to life,” said Mindy Murray, senior marketing manager at General Mills. “She will also help us make music even more accessible to fans everywhere through the Save The Music Foundation with ‘Taught by Tinashe’. This partnership brings music education to the forefront and demonstrates General Mills’ commitment to the arts.”

Fans will also have a chance to win their very own exclusive RP-PRO synthesizer signed by Tinashe herself.

“My love of music runs deep, so teaming up with REESE’S PUFFS for the RP-FX and RP-PRO music boxes was no question,” said Tinashe. “I love to experiment with music and the boxes are another fun outlet for me to be creative. The cherry on top is being able to work with the Save The Music Foundation to help give more people access to musical expression.”

A few other influential music artists and hit-makers around the country are participating in the program, including Statik Selektah, Hit-Boy, Jetsonmade, Sidclusive and Wondagurl.

The RP-FX and RP-PRO boxes lets fans create their own music by placing puffs on the back of the REESE’S PUFFS cereal box while using the accompanying PuffsFX.com app. The RP-PRO box serves as an ultra-exclusive synthesizer with music samples, audio effects, and other special functions. The RP-FX boxes are available now in cereal aisles nationwide at an SRP of $3.99.

Follow @ReesesPuffs on Instagram to hear more great music and learn more how to win an autographed RP-PRO.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, BLUE, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

About Save The Music Foundation

The Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. Founded in 1997, Save The Music partners with school districts and raises funds to restore music programs in public schools. Since inception, the organization has donated over $60 million worth of new musical instruments, equipment, and technology to 2,201 schools in 277 school districts around the country–impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands of students. Learn more about Save The Music and its efforts at www.savethemusic.org.

General Mills Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REESE’S PUFFS Cereal Teams up with Singer-Songwriter Tinashe and Save The Music Foundation to Help Students Reach Their Full Potential Through the Power of Making Music REESE’S PUFFS cereal is partnering with singer-songwriter Tinashe to promote its first-ever series of music boxes – the RP-FX and RP-PRO, out now. The fan-favorite cereal and Tinashe are also partnering with Save The Music Foundation, which helps …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
Soaring Eagle Announces Transfer of Listing to NYSE in Connection with its Proposed Business ...
Apple announces first states signed up to adopt driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet
Electronic Arts and PGA TOUR Announce Authentic Addition of FedExCup Playoffs to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR ...
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21Cereal Fans Rejoice! Cinnamon Toast Crunch is Giving Away Up To Two Million Cereal Boxes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21General Mills to Webcast Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Results on September 22, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.213 Gründe, aus denen du besser nicht in die General-Mills-Aktie investieren solltest (ja, auch die Dividende!)
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.08.21Neu als Investor? Denk’ über diese Lebensmittel-Dividendenaktie mit 3,49 % Dividendenrendite nach!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
26.08.21General-Mills-Aktie unter 50 Euro: Hier ist, was ich jetzt tue!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
20.08.21Box Tops for Education and Walmart Team Up with the LeBron James Family Foundation to Elevate Racial Equity in Education in a New Digital Series
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Old El Paso #MessFreeChallenge is Rebounding for Year Two with Basketball Stars Andre Drummond and Andrew Wiggins to Fight Hunger
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Könnte die General Mills-Aktie Warren Buffett jetzt gefallen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
18.08.21General Mills to Webcast Presentation at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 8, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21General Mills Uses New Data to Launch ‘Good Is Good Enough’ Campaign to Remove Parental Guilt Associated With Nutritious Eating
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten