REESE’S PUFFS Cereal Teams up with Singer-Songwriter Tinashe and Save The Music Foundation to Help Students Reach Their Full Potential Through the Power of Making Music

REESE’S PUFFS cereal is partnering with singer-songwriter Tinashe to promote its first-ever series of music boxes – the RP-FX and RP-PRO, out now. The fan-favorite cereal and Tinashe are also partnering with Save The Music Foundation , which helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. REESE’S PUFFS cereal will donate $100K to Save The Music Foundation to help make music more accessible.

REESE'S PUFFS RP-FX and RP-PRO boxes lets fans create their own music. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tinashe embodies so much of what we strive for at Save The Music, including creativity, innovation and self-expression,” said Henry Donahue, Executive Director at Save The Music Foundation. “So, we were thrilled when REESE’S PUFFS cereal came to the non-profit with this partnership – and even more excited when we saw the box! Together this partnership ensures that students from Newark to Los Angeles will have the musical instruments and technology they need to create, innovate and express themselves this coming school year.”

For her part in the collaboration, Tinashe will host ‘Taught by Tinashe’ from her YouTube channel where she’ll teach viewers about music production using the RP-FX line of boxes. The class will stream live on September 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET.

“Tinashe is a multi-faceted singer, songwriter, producer and much more – that’s why we thought she would be a perfect partner to help bring the RP-FX and RP-PRO music boxes to life,” said Mindy Murray, senior marketing manager at General Mills. “She will also help us make music even more accessible to fans everywhere through the Save The Music Foundation with ‘Taught by Tinashe’. This partnership brings music education to the forefront and demonstrates General Mills’ commitment to the arts.”

Fans will also have a chance to win their very own exclusive RP-PRO synthesizer signed by Tinashe herself.

“My love of music runs deep, so teaming up with REESE’S PUFFS for the RP-FX and RP-PRO music boxes was no question,” said Tinashe. “I love to experiment with music and the boxes are another fun outlet for me to be creative. The cherry on top is being able to work with the Save The Music Foundation to help give more people access to musical expression.”

A few other influential music artists and hit-makers around the country are participating in the program, including Statik Selektah, Hit-Boy, Jetsonmade, Sidclusive and Wondagurl.

The RP-FX and RP-PRO boxes lets fans create their own music by placing puffs on the back of the REESE’S PUFFS cereal box while using the accompanying PuffsFX.com app. The RP-PRO box serves as an ultra-exclusive synthesizer with music samples, audio effects, and other special functions. The RP-FX boxes are available now in cereal aisles nationwide at an SRP of $3.99.

Follow @ReesesPuffs on Instagram to hear more great music and learn more how to win an autographed RP-PRO.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, BLUE, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

About Save The Music Foundation

The Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. Founded in 1997, Save The Music partners with school districts and raises funds to restore music programs in public schools. Since inception, the organization has donated over $60 million worth of new musical instruments, equipment, and technology to 2,201 schools in 277 school districts around the country–impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands of students. Learn more about Save The Music and its efforts at www.savethemusic.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005067/en/