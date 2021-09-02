checkAd

Harrow Health Provides $13.5 Million Senior Secured Loan to Melt Pharmaceuticals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, and Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines for sedation and analgesia, today announced that Harrow Health has provided a $13.5 million senior secured loan to Melt Pharmaceuticals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005101/en/

Melt Pharmaceuticals plans to use the proceeds to conduct its pivotal Phase 2 efficacy study for the company’s lead drug candidate, MELT-300, a patented combination of midazolam and ketamine in a rapidly dissolving, sublingual tablet to provide sedation and analgesia for patients undergoing cataract surgery. Melt’s IV-free and non-opioid approach seeks to replace the current practice of IV-delivered sedation and analgesia medication, including the use of fentanyl intraoperatively and other opioids prescribed for pain post-operatively. Melt expects to dose its first patient in September 2021 and to report topline clinical results in the spring of 2022. Pending the outcome of the Phase 2 clinical study, Melt Pharmaceuticals anticipates beginning a Phase 3 clinical study, which compares MELT-300 to a placebo, in the second half of 2022. Melt also expects to file with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) two investigational new drug applications (INDs) for its MELT-210 and MELT-400 programs in the latter part of 2021.

“We are pleased to have secured this non-dilutive funding that allows us to complete our Phase 2 clinical study of MELT-300 and execute our overall clinical strategy, which we expect to generate data to ultimately support a new drug application (NDA) submission to the FDA,” said Larry Dillaha, M.D., CEO of Melt Pharmaceuticals. “Recent estimates are that as many as 50% of the over four million annual cataract surgeries in the U.S. involve patients being exposed to opioids perioperatively. If FDA approved, MELT-300 will be a new surgical protocol that should virtually eliminate opioid exposure during cataract surgery, ameliorating, in part, the devastating public health effects of the U.S. opioid crisis. As a result of this funding, we will now also be able to advance our goal of leveraging our patented technology in other short-duration procedures in medical fields such as pediatrics, dermatology, plastics, and women’s health.”

Seite 1 von 4
Harrow Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harrow Health Provides $13.5 Million Senior Secured Loan to Melt Pharmaceuticals Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, and Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines for sedation and analgesia, today announced that Harrow Health …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
Soaring Eagle Announces Transfer of Listing to NYSE in Connection with its Proposed Business ...
Electronic Arts and PGA TOUR Announce Authentic Addition of FedExCup Playoffs to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Zymergen Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure ...
Grid Dynamics Announces Completion of Redemption of Public Warrants
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21Harrow Health Acquires Ophthalmic Surgical Drug Candidate From Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Harrow Health to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Harrow Health Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten