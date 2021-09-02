LENSAR to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that Nick Curtis, Chief Executive Officer will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Mr. Curtis’ presentation will be available on-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, September 13, 2021 and can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.lensar.com. The webcast will be available for one month after the presentation has been posted.