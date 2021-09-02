checkAd

Newegg Now Offers Same-Day Delivery in Southern California

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, today announced that it now offers same-day delivery to Southern California customers via its growing fleet of Newegg Express delivery vehicles. Customers across Southern California can now take advantage of same-day delivery – no membership and no order minimum required.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005124/en/

Newegg now offers same-day delivery to Southern California customers via its growing fleet of Newegg Express delivery vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)

“As an LA-based company, we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to better serve our local customers. Offering same-day delivery enables Newegg to provide an even higher level of service to our customers in Southern California,” said Don Gwizdak, Vice President of Operations of Newegg.

Newegg currently operates a fleet of Newegg Express delivery vehicles capable of delivering thousands of orders per day. The Newegg Express delivery fleet covers most of Southern California, from Calabasas to Redlands, to as far south as San Diego, serving a large portion of the population in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Customers in select zip codes within the Newegg Express delivery area who complete purchases between 12:01 am and 10:30 am PT will receive their orders the same day when selecting the “same day” option at checkout. Additionally, orders placed between 10:31 am and 3:30 pm PT will arrive the following business day. These orders are fulfilled from Newegg’s fulfillment center located in Los Angeles County. All told, most Newegg customers in Southern California can now receive either same-day or next-day delivery when shopping at Newegg.com.

To learn more about Newegg Express, visit https://www.neweggexpress.com. Like Newegg on Facebook, subscribe to Newegg on YouTube and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Newegg Commerce, Inc., headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America and serves a global customer base throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for PC and IT hardware, consumer electronics, automotive, gaming products and finished goods. Newegg also offers an extensive portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics and other partner services to help companies grow their business. For more information, please visit https://www.newegg.com/.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.

