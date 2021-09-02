PolarityTE Appoints Richard Hague as Chief Executive Officer and Elects David Seaburg to Board of Directors and Chair of Strategic Review Committee

Mr. Hague joined the Company in April 2019 as Chief Operating Officer and served in the Office of the Chief Executive beginning in August 2019 until April 2020, when he began serving as the Company’s President in addition to Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Hague is an accomplished biotechnology executive with extensive experience across multiple disciplines in companies at various stages of product development and commercialization. Before joining PolarityTE, Mr. Hague was the Chief Commercial Officer at Anika Therapeutics, where he oversaw all global commercial activities, as well as the R&D and Clinical Research functions. Prior to his tenure with Anika, Mr. Hague was Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TEI Medical, where he led the significant sales growth of their wound care product platform, which was later acquired by Integra LifeSciences. He spent a significant portion of his career at Genzyme and later Sanofi (following Sanofi’s acquisition of Genzyme), where he held positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in his role as VP/General Manager of Sanofi’s Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine Business Unit. While at Genzyme, Mr. Hague was involved in the launch of the first autologous cell therapy product that ultimately led to FDA’s establishment of the BLA regulatory pathway. Subsequently, he has led the successful development and launch of several innovative products in the biologics and medical device arenas.

With PolarityTE’s transition away from a commercial enterprise and towards a clinical research and development stage company, the Board is pleased to have Mr. Seaburg rejoin as a director and looks forward to his continued support of the Company, management team, and strategic initiatives. Mr. Seaburg will become the Chair of the Board’s Strategic Review Committee and is expected to participate in the Company’s corporate strategy and capital formation activities.

Mr. Seaburg joined PolarityTE in August 2018 as a director and subsequently joined the management team in January 2019, serving as President of Corporate Development until August 2019, when he joined the Office of the Chief Executive, before being named Chief Executive Officer in April 2020. During Mr. Seaburg’s tenure in management, the Company completed several significant restructuring initiatives, primarily focused on reducing costs, enhancing sales of SkinTE when it was previously marketed as a 361 HCT/P, and preparing PolarityTE for the changes that would be required from a regulatory perspective for SkinTE following the conclusion of FDA’s period of enforcement discretion for 361 HCT/Ps in May 2021. Under Mr. Seaburg’s leadership, the Company substantially reduced its operating costs, grew revenues to record levels when SkinTE was marketed, and Mr. Seaburg was instrumental in shifting the Company’s strategic focus to pursuing a biologics license application for SkinTE. In the fourth quarter of 2019, just after Mr. Seaburg joined management, revenues from the sale of SkinTE were $0.7 million, and in the first quarter of 2021, which was the last full quarter of SkinTE sales activity, the Company’s revenues for SkinTE were $1.73 million or 147% higher. Furthermore, cash used in operations during the fourth quarter of 2019 was $16.0 million, or an average of $5.3 million per month, and in the second quarter of 2021 cash used in operations was $4.1 million, or an average of $1.4 million per month—a difference of 74%.