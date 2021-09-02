Metagenomi Announces Participation in Fall Investor Conferences

2021 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Corporate presentation with Q&A on Thursday, September 9 at 3:20 p.m. ET Participants: Brian C. Thomas, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder, and Simon Harnest, CIO, SVP Strategy

Metagenomi , a gene editing company with a versatile portfolio of next-generation CRISPR gene editing tools, today announced their participation in the following virtual investor conferences:

Chardan’s Fifth Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Fireside chat on October 5 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Company Panel titled “Gene Editing: Next-generation Technologies Worth Watching,” on October 5 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Participants: Brian C. Thomas, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder, and Simon Harnest, CIO, SVP Strategy

SVB Leerink’s Biopharma Private Company Connect

Wednesday, October 27 to Friday, October 29, 2021

1x1 meetings with institutional investors

Participants: Brian C. Thomas, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder, and Simon Harnest, CIO, SVP Strategy

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi is a gene editing company committed to developing potentially curative therapeutics by leveraging a proprietary toolbox of next-generation gene editing systems to accurately edit DNA where current technologies cannot. Our metagenomics-powered discovery platform and analytical expertise reveal novel cellular machinery sourced from otherwise unknown organisms. We adapt and forge these naturally evolved systems into powerful therapeutic tools that can be leveraged by partners and fuel our own pipeline of novel medicines. Our goal is to revolutionize gene editing for the benefit of patients around the world. For more information, please visit https://metagenomi.co/.

Follow us on Twitter: @metagenomi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005144/en/