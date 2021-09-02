checkAd

Alta Expands Construction Equipment Business With Acquisition of Gibson Machinery

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gibson Machinery, LLC, a privately held premium equipment distributor based in Oakwood Village, near Cleveland, Ohio. The acquisition expands Alta’s construction equipment footprint to 32 locations in eight states and adds several new original equipment manufacturing (OEM) partners.

The family-owned Gibson Machinery offers a full-line of industry-leading heavy equipment product lines and specialty attachments, as well as service, rentals, replacement parts and equipment financing. Gibson serves a wide variety of customers in the construction, recycling and steel and demolition markets.

Ryan Greenawalt, Chief Executive Officer of Alta, said, “Adding the Gibson team to the Alta family supports our growth within the Great Lakes region while broadening our best-in-class product portfolio and service capabilities. The transaction presents a good opportunity to expand our service operation and OEM relationships. We look forward to building on Gibson’s reputation for excellent service and growing our presence in the important Northern Ohio market as we continue to execute on our growth strategy of expanding our geographic footprint into key markets.”

Gibson Machinery generated approximately $19 million in revenue and had adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.2 million for the trailing-twelve-month period ended June 2021. Terms of the acquisition will be disclosed upon closing. The transaction is expected to close in late Q3 or early Q4 of 2021, subject to customary conditions.

MelCap Partners, LLC (www.melcap.com) served as investment banker and financial advisor to Gibson Machinery on this transaction.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 37 years and has developed a branch network that includes 56 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia, and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for most of their equipment needs by providing sales, parts, service, and rental functions under one roof. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Alta Equipment Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alta Expands Construction Equipment Business With Acquisition of Gibson Machinery Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gibson Machinery, LLC, a privately held premium equipment distributor based in Oakwood Village, near Cleveland, Ohio. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
Soaring Eagle Announces Transfer of Listing to NYSE in Connection with its Proposed Business ...
Electronic Arts and PGA TOUR Announce Authentic Addition of FedExCup Playoffs to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Zymergen Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure ...
Grid Dynamics Announces Completion of Redemption of Public Warrants
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21Alta Equipment Group Acquires Baron Industries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Alta Equipment Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Alta Equipment Group Signs Dealer Agreement with Nikola Corporation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten