Revance to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the company will participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference, a fully virtual management access conference, taking place September 9-10.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley, is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 9, at 11:40 a.m. CT / 12:40 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.revance.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Revance

Revance is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow's feet, as well as in two therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the HintMD fintech platform, which includes integrated smart payment, subscription and loyalty digital services. Revance has also partnered with Viatris (formerly Mylan N.V.) to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team visit us at www.revance.com.

“Revance Therapeutics” and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Resilient Hyaluronic Acid and RHA are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.
BOTOX is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

