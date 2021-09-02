Agiliti to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”), a nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry, today announced that the company will participate at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.
Management will host 1x1 investor meetings as well as a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 9, 2021. Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the fireside chat by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.agilitihealth.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.
About Agiliti
Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. Agiliti serves more than 7,000 national, regional and local acute care and alternate site providers across the U.S. For more than eight decades, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help healthcare providers reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies and support optimal patient outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005197/en/
