Agiliti to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”), a nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry, today announced that the company will participate at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Management will host 1x1 investor meetings as well as a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 9, 2021. Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the fireside chat by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.agilitihealth.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.