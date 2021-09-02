checkAd

Hostess Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (“Hostess” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and marketer of snacks including Twinkies, Donettes, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Voortman wafers and cookies and a variety of other new and classic treats, announced today that Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Purcell, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference. The Company will be hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 3:20 p.m. Eastern on September 9, 2021. fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and can be found on the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing snack products in North America. The Hostess brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies and CupCakes, including Donettes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman brand. For more information about Hostess products and Hostess Brands, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.

