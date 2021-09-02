Hostess Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (“Hostess” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and marketer of snacks including Twinkies, Donettes, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Voortman wafers and cookies and a variety of other new and classic treats, announced today that Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Purcell, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference. The Company will be hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 3:20 p.m. Eastern on September 9, 2021. fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and can be found on the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com.

