AEye to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cowen 14 th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference Date: September 8, 2021 Presentation Time: 2:40 PM ET / 11:40 AM PT Click here to view

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) (“AEye”), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences.

Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum: New Paradigms In Mobility, Electrification, & Compute

Date: September 21, 2021

Presentation Time: 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT

Click here to view

BofA Future Car Conference 2021

Date: September 30, 2021

Presentation Time: 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT

A live webcast of the Cowen and Evercore conference presentations will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of AEye’s website at https://investors.aeye.ai/.

About AEye

AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) is the premier provider of intelligent, next generation, adaptive LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and robotic vision applications. AEye’s iDAR (Intelligent Detection and Ranging) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications used by the military to scan the environment, intelligently focusing on what matters most, enabling faster, more accurate, and more reliable perception. iDAR is the only software configurable LiDAR with integrated deterministic artificial intelligence, delivering industry-leading performance in range, resolution, and speed. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005224/en/