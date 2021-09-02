KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Autumn Glen, a New-Home Community in Victorville, California

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Autumn Glen, a new-home community in Victorville, California. Autumn Glen is situated just off Interstate 15, providing access to San Bernardino County’s major employment centers and the Ontario International Airport. The new community is also just minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment at The Mall at Victor Valley and downtown Victorville, and close to Hesperia Lake Park, Mojave Narrows Regional Park and Mojave River Forks Regional Park for outdoor recreation, including fishing, camping, hiking, biking and horseback riding. Residents will also enjoy Autumn Glen’s serene desert setting and panoramic views of the San Bernardino Mountains.

The homes at Autumn Glen showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,200 square feet. Additionally, Autumn Glen will offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Our new homes at Autumn Glen are situated just off Interstate 15 in a serene desert location with beautiful views of the San Bernardino Mountains. The community is minutes to downtown Victorville, shopping, dining and entertainment, and convenient to the area’s major employment centers and outdoor recreation,” said John Fenn, President of KB Home’s Inland Empire Division. “As with other KB Home communities, Autumn Glen provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Autumn Glen sales offices and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $390,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built nearly 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

