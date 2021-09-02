checkAd

DatChat Announces Gold Partner Status for the Blockchain Expo North America

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc. ("DatChat" or “the Company”)(NASDAQ: DATS), a communications software company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, today announced its Gold sponsorship of the Blockchain Expo North America, an online blockchain technology conference and event taking place virtually September 29th and 30th.

The Blockchain Expo North America will consist of top-level content and thought leadership discussions looking at the Blockchain ecosystem, seeking to explore the latest innovations, implementations, and strategies driving businesses forward. The 2021 edition of the conference will focus on key industries set to be disrupted through blockchain technology. DatChat’s Gold sponsorship of the event offers a solo speaking opportunity in the event, available on-demand to all attendees, company logo and description on the event website and portal, featured exhibitor status, and digital passes to connect with attendees.

“We’re excited to be driving Blockchain innovation and adoption,” said Darin Myman, founder and CEO of DatChat. “Blockchain Expo is an opportunity for us to advocate for various use cases of blockchain, particularly data privacy and social media.”

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat Inc. is a blockchain, cybersecurity, and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient’s device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations contact:
Alex Thompson, John Yi
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
DATS@gatewayir.com

Press contact:
Natalie Balladarsch
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
DATS@gatewayir.com





