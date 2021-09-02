checkAd

Celsion Reports T-cell and B-cell Response from In Vivo Studies with its PLACCINE DNA Vaccine Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Results Indicate Induction of Adaptive Immune Response Against SARS-CoV-2

Company Plans Additional Development Work to Further Optimize its Vaccine Platform Through Vector Compositions, Delivery Route, Dosing and Dosing Frequency, and Use of Molecular Adjuvant

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today announced results from preclinical in vivo studies showing production of antibodies and cytotoxic T-cell response specific to the spike antigen of SARS-CoV-2 when immunizing BALB/c mice with the Company’s next-generation PLACCINE DNA vaccine platform. Moreover, the antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen prevented the infection of cultured cells in a viral neutralization assay. The production of antibodies predicts the ability of PLACCINE to protect against SARS-CoV-2 exposure, and the elicitation of cytotoxic T-cell response shows the vaccine’s potential to eradicate cells infected with SARS-CoV-2.

These findings demonstrate the potential immunogenicity of Celsion’s PLACCINE DNA vaccine, which is intended to provide broad-spectrum protection and resistance against variants by incorporating multiple viral antigens, to improve vaccine stability at storage temperatures of 4o C and above, and to facilitate cheaper and easier manufacturing. Celsion expects to report these data at the International Vaccines Conference to be held on October 19 – 21, 2021.

“In an effort to establish a suite of platform technologies, we have produced and characterized a family of DNA vaccine vectors expressing one or more SARS-CoV-2 surface antigens or proteins with or without immune modifiers or agents to improve vaccine quality,” said Khursheed Anwer, PhD, Celsion’s Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer. “In addition, we are developing an intramuscular vaccine based on a specialized synthetic delivery system that yields high levels of viral proteins to generate the desired immune response. This formulation does not require a separate delivery device, such as electroporation, for administration. We are pleased with the immunogenicity data from our recent preclinical studies and plan to continue to share progress from ongoing in vivo studies intended to further optimize the PLACCINE DNA vaccine activity through vector design, delivery route, dose levels and dosing frequency, as well as adjuvant quality. If successful, our immediate goal is to validate our program with IND-enabling studies.”

