Gentherm Invests in Electric Sensor Technology Company Forciot

The technology being developed by Forciot has the potential to be integrated into vehicle interiors, including into steering wheels for Hands on Detection (HOD) functionality for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Forciot’s innovative stretchable and printed sensors and advanced electronics are targeted to help accurately measure touch, motion and force. Forciot’s sensors may be used to sense an occupant’s presence and potentially to replace buttons and other Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI) within vehicle interiors.

“The automotive industry is changing extremely fast, and we see potential opportunities with Forciot’s stretchable electronics and sensor technology to address the challenges that our customers are facing today and in the future,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “Our investment in Forciot provides us an opportunity to expand our Automotive and Electronics solutions and help improve vehicle safety and passenger comfort.”

“We are very excited to cooperate with Gentherm, who passionately drives innovation and advanced functionality to their future solutions. This cooperation and investment enables us to scale up Forciot operations further to prepare for the mass volume phase and supports our global business and technology development growth plans as well,” said Tytti Julkunen, Forciot Chairman of the Board.

Gentherm Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

investors@gentherm.com

248.308.1702

Gentherm Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com

248.289.9702

Forciot Media Contact

Tytti Julkunen

tytti.julkunen@forciot.com

+ 358 504877357

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.