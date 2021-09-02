The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. to Participate at the CL King's 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (“Chefs’ Warehouse” or the “Company”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada, today announced that the Company will virtually present at the CL King's 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The presentation will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET.



