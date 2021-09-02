Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced participation in the following investor conferences:



Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference – Pliant’s senior management team will participate in one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community September 8 - 9, 2021

– Pliant’s senior management team will participate in one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community September 8 - 9, 2021 Cantor 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 2:40 p.m. ET / 11:40 a.m. PT and, along with members of Pliant’s senior management team, will participate in one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community

The webcast replay of the Cantor conference presentation will be archived for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.