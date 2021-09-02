Editas Medicine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat (Virtual)

Date: Friday, September 10, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat (Virtual)

Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

The events will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Editas Medicine website in the Investors section. Archived recordings will be available for approximately 30 days following the events.