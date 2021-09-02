checkAd

Vor to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR or the Company), a cell and genome engineering company, today announced that the Company will be participating in three upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Virtual 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Friday, September 10, 2021
Time: 2:00 PM ET

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 13th through Wednesday, September 15th, 2021

Oppenheimer’s Virtual Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Time: 3:45 PM ET

The fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference and presentation at the Oppenheimer Virtual Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit will be webcast live. A pre-recorded webcast of the presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference will be made available on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 AM ET. All of the webcasts can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.vorbio.com. An archived replay of each webcast will also be available.

About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma is a cell and genome engineering company that aims to transform the lives of cancer patients by pioneering an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapeutic platform that unlocks the potential of targeted therapies. By removing biologically redundant proteins from eHSCs, we design these cells and their progeny to be treatment-resistant to complementary targeted therapies, thereby enabling these therapies to selectively destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy cells.

