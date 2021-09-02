Cidara Therapeutics to Host Research and Development Day
Virtual event will highlight the broad potential of the Cloudbreak platform and the commercial potential for rezafungin
Clinical thought leaders will highlight the risks of invasive fungal infections in cancer patients, and the unmet medical need in respiratory viral diseases
Webinar to be held on Tuesday, September 21st at 10:00am ET
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting compounds designed to transform the standard of care for prevention and treatment of serious diseases, today announced that it will host a research and development day webinar on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 10am to 12pm Eastern Time.
The webinar will feature presentations by clinical thought leaders Mark James Levis, M.D., Ph.D., and Kieren Marr, M.D., both from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who will discuss the growing risks and unmet medical need in preventing serious fungal infections in cancer and transplant patients. In addition, Eric Simoes, M.D., University of Colorado, will discuss the significant void in the prevention and treatment of respiratory viral diseases, particularly respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Cidara management will also provide an update on the late-stage development of and potential commercial outlook for rezafungin, a novel, once-weekly echinocandin intended for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis and for the prevention of invasive fungal infections in immunosuppressed patients. Cidara’s research leadership will also highlight the broad potential of its proprietary Cloudbreak platform.
Presentations will include:
- Dr. Levis will discuss the current landscape of hematology drugs and the dilemmas and risks oncologists encounter when making therapy choices for patients at risk for serious fungal infections.
- Dr. Marr will provide an overview of the risk of invasive fungal infections in patients, the prophylaxis standard of care and its associated dilemmas, as well as how new antifungal drugs are needed to improve the current treatment landscape for cancer and transplant patients.
- Dr. Simoes will discuss the unmet medical need in respiratory viral diseases with a focus on RSV and the need for novel approaches to prevent and treat, despite the progress of vaccines, therapies and monoclonal antibodies.
- Dr. Jeffrey Stein, president and chief executive officer of Cidara Therapeutics, will provide an update on Cidara’s corporate strategy and pipeline, as well as the recent collaboration with Johnson & Johnson on Cloudbreak / CD388 for influenza.
- Dr. Taylor Sandison, chief medical officer of Cidara Therapeutics, will discuss the newest data and expectations for rezafungin.
- Paul Daruwala, chief operating officer of Cidara Therapeutics, will provide an overview of the potential commercial outlook for rezafungin in treatment and prevention and the impact of current antifungals on the multi-billion-dollar hematology drug market.
- Dr. Les Tari, chief scientific officer of Cidara Therapeutics, will discuss the broad potential of the Cloudbreak platform, including the presentation of new data in RSV, HIV, and COVID-19, as
well as applications outside of infectious disease.
