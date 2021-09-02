Cidara Therapeutics to Host Research and Development Day

Clinical thought leaders will highlight the risks of invasive fungal infections in cancer patients, and the unmet medical need in respiratory viral diseases

Virtual event will highlight the broad potential of the Cloudbreak platform and the commercial potential for rezafungin

Webinar to be held on Tuesday, September 21st at 10:00am ET

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting compounds designed to transform the standard of care for prevention and treatment of serious diseases, today announced that it will host a research and development day webinar on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 10am to 12pm Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature presentations by clinical thought leaders Mark James Levis, M.D., Ph.D., and Kieren Marr, M.D., both from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who will discuss the growing risks and unmet medical need in preventing serious fungal infections in cancer and transplant patients. In addition, Eric Simoes, M.D., University of Colorado, will discuss the significant void in the prevention and treatment of respiratory viral diseases, particularly respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Cidara management will also provide an update on the late-stage development of and potential commercial outlook for rezafungin, a novel, once-weekly echinocandin intended for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis and for the prevention of invasive fungal infections in immunosuppressed patients. Cidara’s research leadership will also highlight the broad potential of its proprietary Cloudbreak platform.

Presentations will include: