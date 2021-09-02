checkAd

ADDvantage Technologies Announces Forgiveness of SBA PPP Loan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the “Company”) today announced that its Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan has been forgiven.

In April 2020, the Company received funding from the Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program in the amount of $2.9 million. The Company was notified by its primary lender that it has received 100% loan forgiveness from the SBA on the PPP loan. The loan forgiveness of $2.9 million will be recognized as a gain on debt extinguishment in the financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter, which is the period ending September 30, 2021.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEY) is a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider operating a diversified group of companies through its Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications segments. Through its Wireless segment, Fulton Technologies provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners and major equipment manufacturers. Through its Telecommunications segment, Nave Communications and Triton Datacom sell equipment and hardware used to acquire, distribute, and protect the communications signals carried on fiber optic, coaxial cable and wireless distribution systems. The Telecommunications segment also offers repair services focused on telecommunication equipment and recycling surplus and related obsolete telecommunications equipment.

ADDvantage operates through its subsidiaries, Fulton Technologies, Nave Communications, and Triton Datacom. For more information, please visit the corporate web site at www.addvantagetechnologies.com.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this announcement may include forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from these statements. A complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s reports and documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information:
Hayden IR
Brett Maas
(646) 536-7331
aey@haydenir.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADDvantage Technologies Announces Forgiveness of SBA PPP Loan CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the “Company”) today announced that its Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan has been forgiven. In April …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...