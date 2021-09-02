checkAd

ISW Holdings Provides Corporate Update on Name and Symbol Change, Mining Gains and Further Elimination of Convertible Debt

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company,” transitioning to “BlockQuarry” pending name change), a Nevada-based portfolio company with primary commercial-stage operations in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to update its current and prospective shareholders as the Company moves toward several key milestones, including a corporate name and trading symbol change, maximizing mining performance in Pennsylvania, and further cancellations of outstanding convertible debt pursuant to the Company’s shareholder-friendly initiative announced in fall 2020.

Corporate Name and Symbol Change. As communicated in the Company’s Aug. 3 press release, ISW Holdings has officially filed for a corporate name change to “BlockQuarry Corp.” The Company has also more recently filed to change its trading symbol. Both filings are now actively going through FINRA, and more details will be announced soon when FINRA has completed its due diligence process. These actions were taken to bring the Company’s corporate brand into better alignment with its emerging operational character, given its growing commitment to blockchain infrastructure, cryptocurrency mining and collaborative hosting.

Mining Efficiency in Pennsylvania. As recently noted, the Company has switched on its mining operations in Pennsylvania. The miners there are now running at 90% operational efficiency as the Company approaches its target hashrate of 54000 TH/s at this location. Management is pleased with the smooth operations at the site and looks forward to substantial revenue production from this property over coming months and quarters.

Convertible Debt Elimination. As noted in the Company’s press release dated Aug. 23, total derivative liabilities were reduced 96% in the first six months of 2021 to under $750,000. The Company is working hard to continue this trend with recent cancellations and negotiations to cancel more variable convertible notes to eliminate another 500,000 shares of potential dilution. Further updates will be coming soon to communicate more details on this theme.

“As we see our mining efficiency begin to approach optimum levels for our current capacity, we are making strides toward rebranding our stock to better reflect what we are building here,” commented Alonzo Pierce, president and chairman of ISW Holdings. “When we began this pivot last year through our partnership with Bit5ive, we had tremendous conviction in the future role that cryptocurrency would play in the world. At the time, Bitcoin was trading under $10,000. It is now five times that level, with strong future growth potential as the dominoes of institutional and mainstream acceptance continue to tip in our favor. This backdrop has also allowed us to make good on our pledge to systematically eliminate dilution risk along the way.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ISW Holdings Provides Corporate Update on Name and Symbol Change, Mining Gains and Further Elimination of Convertible Debt LAS VEGAS, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company,” transitioning to “BlockQuarry” pending name change), a Nevada-based portfolio company with primary commercial-stage …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...