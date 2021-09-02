checkAd

Bolt Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, today announced that management will present a corporate update and conduct meetings with the investment community at four upcoming virtual investor conferences in September:

  • Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
    Meetings with investors on Wednesday, Sept. 8
  • Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference
    Presentation on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:20 p.m. ET)
  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside chat on Monday, Sept. 13, at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET)
  • 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
    Presentation on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. ET)

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Bolt’s website at www.boltbio.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems Bolt’s proprietary Boltbody Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) approach uses immunostimulants to engage and activate myeloid cells that directly kill tumor cells. This leads to the conversion of immunologically “cold” tumors to “hot” tumors. Bolt’s lead candidate, BDC-1001, is a Boltbody ISAC comprised of a HER2-targeting biosimilar of trastuzumab conjugated to one of Bolt’s proprietary TLR7/8 agonists for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors. Bolt is also advancing additional Boltbody ISAC product candidates targeting CEA and PD-L1. For more information, visit https://www.boltbio.com/.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
Karen L. Bergman
Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
650-665-9295
kbergman@boltbio.com

Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Maggie Beller or David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC
646-942-5631
maggie.beller@russopartnersllc.com
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com





