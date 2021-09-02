Bolt Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, today announced that management will present a corporate update and conduct meetings with the investment community at four upcoming virtual investor conferences in September:



Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

Meetings with investors on Wednesday, Sept. 8



Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:20 p.m. ET)



Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat on Monday, Sept. 13, at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET)



2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. ET)



A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Bolt’s website at www.boltbio.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the event.