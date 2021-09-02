Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies
for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in September:
- Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Members of management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.
H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference: Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat, which
will become available for on-demand viewing on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET. Members of management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.
Both presentations will be available on the News and Events section of the company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Replays will be available on the website for 90 days.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies, and exploring their potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment, for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta’s proprietary technology, utilizes CAAR T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company’s lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in the DesCAARTes Phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for DSG3-CAART in May 2020. For more information about the DesCAARTes Phase 1 clinical trial, please visit our website (DesCAARTes Phase 1 Trial). The Company’s lead preclinical product candidate, MuSK-CAART, is in IND-enabling studies and is designed as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com.
