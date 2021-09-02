Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in September:



Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Members of management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference: Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat, which will become available for on-demand viewing on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET. Members of management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

