GBT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on September 10 at 1:20 p.m. ET; and

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 13 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The fireside chats will be webcast live from GBT’s website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. Replays of the webcasts will be archived and available for one month following each event.