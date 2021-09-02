Insiders Confident SHARC Energy is Ready for Growth

The Company has seen cumulative Sales Pipeline 1 and Sales Order Backlog 2 growth of $2.5M or 61% this year which will result in new revenue milestones for the Company as units are delivered over the next several months. Over the course of this year, SHARC Energy has seen a growth in prospective clients that cover a diverse range of industries and locations being driven by the success of the organizations direct and indirect sales strategy.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”) is reporting that insiders have bought 1,010,000 common shares of the Company in the public markets over the last six months, representing an investment of $466,000 and an increase in insider common shareholdings of 6%. Insiders hold approximately 22% of the current outstanding common shares of the Company and 23% fully diluted.

Opportunities in SHARC Energy’s pipeline include customers representing senior living facilities, student housing, district energy projects, commercial offices and multi-family residential buildings. These opportunities are anticipated to expand the Company’s presence in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, as well as the United States including New York, Washington, and Colorado.

The upcoming installation and/or commissioning of units for recently announced customers such as National Western Center, ELLA and lelǝḿ, and Kingsland Junction showcase the growing footprint of SHARC and PIRANHA systems in North America. These projects are anticipated to provide increased awareness to SHARC Energy technology, which has already caught the attention of USA Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur who visited DC Water and stated, “I have never seen a technology that could have as positive of an impact on energy as what I have seen at the DC Water Headquarters.”

“We are pleased with the progress we have made this year and are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Lynn Mueller, SHARC Energy’s CEO and Chairman. “2021 is shaping up to be a milestone year for SHARC Energy!”

About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy recovery from the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy’s systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings.