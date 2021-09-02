Boxed to Participate in September Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed (“Boxed” or “the Company”), an e-commerce grocery platform selling bulk consumables to households and businesses, and an e-commerce enabler selling software and services to enterprise retailers around the world, announced today that Boxed will participate in the following investor conferences in September.



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – DA Davidson 20 th Annual Software and Internet Conference : The company will be hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Company will also be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings. The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and will be found on the “Events” section of Boxed’s Investor Relations website at https://www.boxed.com/investors.

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Citi's 5 th Annual Consumer Disruptive Growth Conference : The Company will be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings.

Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Wells Fargo 4th Annual Consumer Conference: The Company will be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings.



On June 13, 2021, Boxed and Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (“Seven Oaks” or “SVOK”) (Nasdaq: SVOK, SVOKU, SVOKW), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, entered into a definitive agreement relating to the business combination that would result in Boxed becoming a public company upon the closing of the transaction. Boxed also announced its intention to list on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) upon the closing of the business combination, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021. The combined company will be called Boxed, Inc. and its common stock and warrants are expected to list on the NYSE under the new ticker symbols “BOXD” and “BOXD WS”, respectively.

Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by the Company’s own purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies. Boxed further enables e-commerce through its Software & Services business, which offers customers in need of an enterprise-level e-commerce platform access to its end-to-end technology. The Company has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society.