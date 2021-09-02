Ayala Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

REHOVOT, Israel and WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, today announced that Ayala management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in September:



H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investor Conference: Corporate Presentation available on-demand starting Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 am ET.

A webcast of the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investor Conference presentation may be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Ayala’s website at ir.ayalapharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.